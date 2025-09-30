Abuja court shifts Sowore’s arraignment to October 27

The Federal Government’s case against human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has suffered another delay as his scheduled arraignment could not proceed.

Sowore is facing allegations of cybercrime and defamation brought by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS filed a five-count charge accusing him of publishing false and defamatory statements against President Bola Tinubu on his social media platforms.

The charge also lists X (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook) as co-defendants, with the offences said to contravene provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and sections of the Criminal Code Act.

The arraignment, which was to take place on Tuesday, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, was stalled after the court found that Sowore had not been properly served with the charge sheet.

Justice Mohammed Umar ordered that the process be effected in open court, after which Sowore received the documents and sought time to study them before entering his plea.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to October 27, 2025, when Sowore and the co-defendants are expected to be formally arraigned.

The trial is anticipated to raise significant legal debates on the limits of free speech and the application of cybercrime laws to online political commentary.