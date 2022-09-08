Abuja Court extends order stopping AIT, LTV, 51 others’ closure

The Federal High Court in Lagos has extended the order stopping African Independent Television (AIT), Lagos Television (LTV) and 51 others’ closure by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for allegedly failing to renew their licenses.

Justice Akintayo Aluko on 29 August 2022 was said to have granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The order was said to have been granted pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

In a statement signed by the NGE General secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren on Thursday, it revealed that when the case came up before the Court for hearing, Justice Daniel Osiagor extended the order of interim injunction pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice, and adjourned the case to 26th October 2022 for the hearing of the originating summons.

Uwugiaren stated that the Court extended the order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument by SERAP and NGE counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN.

“SERAP and NGE had in August filed a lawsuit against Buhari and NBC, asking the court for “a declaration that section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression.

In the suit, SERAP and NGE had asked the court for “an order of interim injunction restraining Buhari and NBC, their agents from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting their down operations, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously in this suit.” he said.

The secretary further stated that the suit followed the decision by the NBC to revoke the licenses of the 53 broadcast stations and shut down their operations within 24 hours over alleged N2.6 billion debt.

