Abuja court awaiting Davido, Kanu, Yesufu, 47 others appearance over EnDSARS protest

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja would be expecting no fewer than 50 Nigerians, including David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, popular footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and activist Aisha Yesufu among other celebrities not as visitor but accused suspect linked as alleged promoters of protest against police brutality code-named EndSARS to clarify doubting concerns raised against the agitations which led to arson, killings and destruction of property in Lagos State, Federal Capital Territory and other part of the country.

The court, which was yet to establish charges against the listed celebrities and important personalities, wrote to the 50 identified Nigerian letter of invitation directing the listed people to appear before the law court.

From the list released by the court, the musicians sued by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, who filed a criminal complaint against them before the court include Peter and Paul Okoye, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

Others apart from musicians listed as defendants include Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Also, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju, among others were social media influencers joined in the suit.

