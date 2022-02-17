Abuja Commuters lament over transportation increment

Some commuters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried increase in transportation fares due to fuel scarcity which had made movement in the territory difficult for them.

The commuters complained that their greatest challenge was finding commercial vehicles to their destinations, especially to their places of business or work, adding that the difficult was becoming unbearable.

They said this might be because most of the taxi drivers were either on the long queues in petrol stations or were off the road due to no petrol.

Calling on the authorities concerned to speedily intervene on Thursday, they empahsized that the government should endeavor to bring the situation back to normal as many Nigerians were suffering.

According to a commuter, Calistus Emeka, who lives around Mararaba axis, he said had to pay N400 from his area to Wuse area, instead of N200, adding that his salary was meager and he could barely afford to continue to pay the increased fare and if nothing is done soon, he may not be able to go to work in the coming days.

Another commuter Gabriel Oko, who also lives along the Mararaba axis, said he had to stand by the road side for hours to get a vehicle to work, adding that even with the tfare to board a bus, it was difficult to find one to board.

“Before getting to town from my area, I stood for hours waiting to get a taxi and could not find one, I had to take a bike to a certain point before getting a taxi. This situation is very pathetic, even with your money, you cannot get a vehicle to convey you to your destination. I just pray this does not linger for a long time.” he said.

Also, another commuter, Agatha Sule, who lives along the Gwagwalada axis, said she used to pay N400 to Area 1, but due to the lack of fuel situation, she paid N700 to town.

“I know there is fuel scarcity in town but I was not prepared for the increased cost of transportation. I work as a secretary in my office. If not for the fact that I have my office keys with me, I would not have gone to work today.This increase is just too much. How do they expect very low income earners like us to survive? The problem is that we are the ones even feeling this pain more.” she said.

As gathered, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPC) on Tuesday said it distributed one billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit to various fuel stations nationwide. The NNPC also noted that 2.3 billion litres of PMS will arrive Nigeria before the end of February to address the current situation and restore sufficiency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

