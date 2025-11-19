Abuja communities go on blackout as TCN begins maintenance

A number of communities have been thrown into darkness after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a major technical operation on a key power line, following the identification of a defective component that required attention from transmission engineers.

TCN said the disruption resulted from a planned operation to fix the faulty component on one of the feeders supplying multiple neighborhoods, adding that engineers had been deployed to address the issue as part of an ongoing maintenance effort.

The company explained that the intervention became necessary after the problematic equipment began affecting load flow on the network, creating risks that required immediate attention to prevent broader system faults.

The outage, which affects parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stems from a maintenance exercise at the Karu 132/33kV transmission station.

The development has cut bulk power supply through the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to the affected districts.

The company’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said the interruption would continue for the duration of the work, adding that electricity would be restored once engineers completed the repairs.

“The exercise is to enable the TCN maintenance crew to decouple and replace the defective 33kV Feeder K2 line isolator,” she said.

“Consequently, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to off-take power for distribution to its customers in Jikwoyi, Orozo, Kurudu, Karshi, Navy Estate, and surrounding areas,” she added.