Abuja civil servant risk jail term for disseminating false information

A civil servant, Asabe Waziri risks jail term if found guilty over allegations bordering on false information in Abuja.

Waziri, was said to have been accused by a lawyer, Victor Giwa, that she misled the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), into filing a N130 million fraud charge against his client, Cecil Osakwe, the managing director of Abeh Signatures Limited, a property company.

According to Giwa, Osakwe was said to have been sued for fraudulently collecting the sum of N130 million from Waziri for a property in Maitama area of Abuja.

Through a letter written to the AGF in Abuja, on Friday, Giwa urged the AGF, Abubakar Malami to prosecute Waziri for wrongly accusing his client.

Meanwhile, in the letter dated July 13, the lawyer alleged that Waziri had been using the name and the office of the AGF to harass and intimidate his client.

“It will be invidious and odious to speculate that Ms Asabe Waziri, in conjunction with her cohorts in the Ministry of Justice, is using the Ministry of Justice to pursue her personal vendetta against our client all in a bid to embarrass and damage our client’s hard earned reputation.

“However, we are fully aware that you will not allow your office to be used as an instrument of settling personal scores.

“We further believe you will take the appropriate steps when such anomalies are brought to your attention.

“We therefore appeal to you that you do not allow Asabe Waziri with her accomplices to abuse the office of the ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION by using it to continue to harass and intimidate honest citizens who are using their hard earned resources to provide the much needed employment to Nigerians,” he said.

Giwa demanded that the charge, which he described as “frivolous and baseless” against his client be withdrawn.

He further demanded thorough investigation of the incident with a view to punish the perpetrators and that Waziri should be prosecuted for giving false information to the ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

