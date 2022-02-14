Abuja carpenter bags 18mths imprisonment for phone theft

A Grade I Area Court, Dei-Dei, Shagari quarters, Abuja, has sentenced a 21-year-old carpenter, Surajo Sheriff, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone from an unsuspecting passer-by, Abel Onuche.

Sheriff, who was said to have committed the crime on basis of survival, pleaded guilty to the theft charge levelled against him and begged for leniency.

While delivering judgement on Monday, the Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000 in place of his sentence, ordering that he must desist from committing any form of crime in the future.

Before the sentence,the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, was said to have told the court that the complainant, Abel Onuche, ‘M’ of Zuma 2 Bwari, Abuja reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police on Jan. 31, adding that on the same date at about 6:29 pm while the complainant was walking along first gate by Dutse market, suddenly, the convict criminally stole his cell phone.

Ogada explained that the convict smartly removed the complainant Tecno Pop IV cell phone valued at N 40,000 from his pocket but was caught immediately in the act and handed over to the police.

He further stated that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the phone was recovered from him, stressing that the offence contravened section 288 of the Penal Code.

