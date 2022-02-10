Abuja businessman seeks marriage dissolution over mother-in-law’s interferance

An Abuja businessman, Uchenna Okolie, has sought for marriage dissolution from a Customary Court on grounds that his marriage has been ruined by his mother-in-law’s troublesome and ill-tempered interference.

He said that the decision for the divorce petition he filed was also necessitated on how his mother-in-law’s interference cost his job, adding that he had endured it before now but he couldn’t anymore.

Okolie, who is the petitioner told the court that his mother-in-law had instigated his wife against him, adding that she was not pleased with whatever he does.

“My mother-in-law has ruined my marriage. She is ill-tempered and hated me I lost my job. Whenever she comes to the house to render post-natal care to my wife, she will order me around. Anything I do to make her happy gets her angry. Whenever she is in my house, there is never peace.” He said

He further explained that his mother-in-law was causing trouble which led to him leaving the house on one of the quarrels, adding that when he returned to the house she had left with his wife, children and other properties.

“My mother-in-law is always causing trouble between my wife and I. I left the house after one of these quarrels and when I came back in the evening, I discovered that she had moved everything in my apartment, including my wife and my children. Every effort to get my wife and children failed since then. It is on this grounds that I seek to divorce my wife, and get custody of my two children,” he added.

Meanwhile, the respondent, Ijeoma, who is a stay-at-home mum, was said to have not been present in court as the time when he was making the complain.

However, the presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for cross-examination and further hearing.

