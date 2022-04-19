Abuja agency seals Works ministry, Character commission, others over debt

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has puts the premises of Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ministry of Works, Merit House Maitama, and Murg plaza underlock over unpaid waste levies.

FCTA disclosed that owners’ of the affected facilities had allegedly refused to pay for services rendered by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

Addressing journalists during the closure exercise on Tuesday, Director of the board, Osilama Briamah, indicated that the board had a large amount of money hanging around waiting for defaulters to respond.

Briamah hinted that the ongoing operations to recover unpaid levies would cover all public and private offices that have refused to pay as stipulated.

According to him, the defendants had been summoned by a senior magistrate court in Wuse II, Abuja, to appear before it on March 30, 2022, but they did not show up.

The breakdown of the debts showed that the Federal Ministry of Education owed N25,838,275, the Federal Ministry of Defence -N17,220,775.00, and the Federal character commission–N10,128,906.25.

Others include the Civil service commission–N2,451,649.50, Revenue mobilization, and fiscal commission—N21,683,750.00; Federal ministry of Health N 14,204,843.75, Fed ministry of Trade & Investment—N19,222,287.50, Federal Ministry of Works — N9,998,625.00, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps wuse- N16,583,031.25.

Ikahro Attah, the senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, who led the enforcement, said the operation was part of an initiative put together by the minister of FCT and the permanent secretary to recover the board’s extreme debts.

Attah said: “The FCT Administration requires sufficient funds to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The administration has decided to target Ministries, parastatals, agencies, and private citizens. We cannot wait for government funds to be restricted; it is wrong for people not to pay for services rendered”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

