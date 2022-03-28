Abramovich, others suffer chemical poisoning during Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Chelsea Owner, Roman Abramovich and two others have suffered symptoms of suspected ‘chemical weapons’ poisoning during peace talks over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, along with another Russian entrepreneur, Crimean Tatar and Ukraine politician, Rustem Umerov was said to have taken part in the negotiations which took place on Ukrainian territory.

Confirming the incident on Monday, an investigative website, Bellingcat, said that Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms including piercing pain in the eyes, but the dosage and type of toxin was likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage and “most likely was intended to scare.

“Three members of the negotiating team retreated to an apartment in Kyiv later that night and felt initial symptoms including eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes – later that night. The symptoms did not abate until the morning. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich.”

Bellingcat said that Abramovich and others had experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons after the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

“We can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons.”

Meanwhile, Bellingcat further confirmed that the health conditions of the affected trio have since improved and their lives are not in danger.

As gathered, based on remote and on-site examinations, experts concluded that the symptoms are most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon.

