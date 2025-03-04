Abisola Omisore offers scholarships to varsity students from Ikeja

Passionate about nurturing future leaders.and ending poverty through education, frontline aspirant in the forthcoming Local Government election in Ikeja Chairmanship race, Abisola Omisore, has reiterated his commitment to continuously pay tuition fees of indigents students from the council, to assist parents offset their expenses.

Aside from that, Omisore, as part of his annual commitment to education development, distributed over 250 free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to varsity applicants within the council.

The beneficiaries of the form, who were indigents applicants drawn inside the council, were also assisted by the aspirant through his foundation, Abisola Omisore Education Support Initiative, to complete the registration process and prevent any hitch.

Addressing newsmen after engaging the students on the scholarship benefits and completing the registration process for them, Omisore said that this has been his annual commitment to youth development within the state particularly in Ikeja local government.

The aspirant stressed that this initiative has been assisting students many years before nursing the ambition to contest for the council seat in Ikeja.

He added that the gesture would be expanded if elected as the council chairman for Ikeja local government, saying all that I have been doing years before now especially on Education, will be made bigger to give the next generation a better foundation to excel.

While assuring residents that he is prepared to change the narrative on education within Ikeja, he explained that the scholarship would be given to at least three students with the highest UTME scores during the 2025 examination.

He disclosed that his conviction is to use these programs to stamp out poverty and raise a generation of leaders equipped with solutions that could address challenges of the country particularly Lagos State.

“I am passionate about investing in the youths who will lead the country in future and I know that this can be better done through education for everyone irrespective tribe and gender.

“And if given the opportunity to lead the council, going forward, residents of Ikeja will see a better service from the council under my administration.

Earlier, one of the beneficiaries, Abimbola Agbeniga, who intend to study Economics at the Obaseki Awolowo University (OAU) Ile- Ife, Osun State, commended the young aspirant for the gesture, saying Omisore has relieved me of the stress and financial burden of obtaining the form and filling the documents.

Agbeniga, meanwhile, has set her desire to be among the students to get the scholarship benefits offered by Omisore, noting that she would intensifies study to become the one of the best applicant to receive the award.

According to her, this initiative by one of the most vibrant youth in Ikeja is one that I have been looking forward to. I know him and have knowledge of his antecedents as a passionate lover of human development.

“I have no doubt that if I study hard and get higher score during the UTME examinations, I will get the scholarship which I know will relieve my parents of the burden to pay my tuition fee in school”.