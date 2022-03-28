Abiru seeks support for APC chairman, Adamu,  other Excos

A lawmaker representing Shomolu Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, has joined All Progressives Congress (APC) members across the country in congratulating the newly elected National Chairman of the party and Nasarawa State former Governor, Abdulahi Adamu, and other executive members of the party.

Abiru, meanwhile, urged members to support the newly inaugurated executive, in order to achieve the desired goals for the party going forward.

He expressed confidence that with the new leadership from national, state to local government, the unity, and progress of APC were guaranteed as the party heads for the 2023 general election in the country.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in the ability of the new executives to move the party forward with new ideas and innovations to lead the party to victory come 2023 general election.

He stated this while describing the just concluded national convention of the party as a landmark success for the ruling party and a source of worry for the opposition across Nigeria.

Abiru also congratulated the APC chairman for the Shomolu-Bariga, Gbenga Abdullah, and other members of the executive for their election and to pilot affairs the party affairs within the local government.

The lawmaker, however, appealed to all APC members within the constituency to unite and work for victory of the party during next year’s elections.

According to him, I also want to urge my fellow members to shun internal wrangling and begin a new chapter of unity, peace, and progress for APC.

The Lagos lawmaker also implored APC members to do their best to deliver fully all seats contested by APC in the forthcoming general election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

