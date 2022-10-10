Abiru rallies support for security agencies during Eid-el-Malud

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu constituency 11, has urged Nigerians to support the military in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other criminals across the country.

Abiru said that many Nigerians may not be close to the battleground to participate but can assist troops in troubled zones with prayers for them to overpower their enemies.

He made the appeal in his message to Nigerians particularly residents of his constituency to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Eid-El-Malud) celebration in the country.

The lawmaker added that support through prayers for law enforcement and security forces in their valiant and patriotic efforts would also be effective for them to achieve the desired victory.

According to the message, “This is our own little effort at emulating the teachings of togetherness as exemplified by the prophet Muhammad (SAW)”.

Abiru said the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith about the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love, and tolerance as taught and lived by the holy prophet “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples.

He noted that the prophet, while on earth, lives with piety as well as fervent worship of Allah and all Muslims should emulate these virtues and others.

“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as human people of faith and Nigerians.”

