Abiru raises concern on migration ahead Lagos-East senatorial bye-election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos East bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has raised concerns over the influx of people from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and 35 states of the federation to Lagos State.

Abiru, an accomplished economist and a chartered accountant, noted that the migration dynamics had placed an additional burden upon the Government of Lagos State to address infrastructural needs in the state.

He expressed this concern in a two-page closing message he addressed to the people of Lagos East, yesterday, assuring his constituents of a new dawn in the history of legislative representation in the senatorial district if elected on Saturday.

In the message he titled “December 5 Offers Lagos East Fresh Hope,” Abiru observed that undue migration to Lagos State was yet to be considered by the Federal Government in the allocation of resources to address infrastructural needs in the state.

If elected in the senatorial bye-election scheduled to hold on December 5, the APC candidate promised that correcting these anomalies would be his major focus in the National Assembly.

Abiru said he would team up with other legislatures from the state to secure a special status for Lagos state in view of its role as Nigeria’s commercial, financial, industrial, media, and entertainment capital.

He, also, pledged to support the call for further devolution of powers from the federal to the states and local governments to ensure true federalism.

Abiru argued that this could only be achieved through a dedicated and trustworthy candidate that represents the interest of the electorate with a strong understanding of their challenges and possible solutions.

He noted that the district, next Saturday, “has the opportunity to elect a candidate that has capacity and exposure to play the roles expected of a Senator who can give quality representation to the good people of Lagos East.

“December 5, no doubt, presents fresh hope to elect a Senator that is a homegrown individual, whom our youths can look up to, learn from and believe as to the possibilities this country offers its young people.

“This date, without any hesitation, offers us the opportunity to elect somebody, who will not disappoint you and indeed somebody, who will live up to expectations and somebody with listening ears”.

Building his call for support on these grounds, Abiru noted that he would consider it “the greatest honour of my life if you, my people in Lagos East, find me worthy to represent you in the Senate on the platform of the APC.

Abiru, also, urged the voters “to turn out in large numbers on December 5 to elect me as the next Senator for Lagos East. The tenure of a Senator only lasts for a maximum of four years before he or she returns to the electorate for a fresh mandate.

“But I have, without any blemish, run a successful professional and public service career for 32 years. I will not at this stage of my life mess it up. I will never be the kind of person that you will only see during election periods.

“Rather, I will be a true representative that will periodically, either quarterly or biannually go back to my constituents to give account of what I have done; listen to get feedback from you and see what I can do to further your cause,” he explained.

Explaining why the electorate should consider the APC worthy, Abiru noted that he had served in public and private sectors for 32 years without any blemish and that his antecedents as a man that loves to bring succor to would remain after been elected as a senator.

He, also, assured the electorates that the promises made during campaign would be fulfilled because they were made after a thorough consideration of the challenges confronting the district in the state.

He noted that the promises including institutionalise an endowment fund to, within my capacity and resources, were programmes that were previously funded personally by him before his emergence as APC candidate on September 3, 2020.

He promised “to establish and institutionalise an endowment fund to, within my capacity and resources, support the aged; protect the vulnerable; sponsor youth employability schemes; support women empowerment programmes and cater for indigent but brilliant students in all parts of the Senatorial District.

“I have done this as a private citizen and will sustain and enhance such pro-people programmes as an elected Senator from December 5,” Abiru said in his two-page closing message to the people of Lagos East.