Abiru promises to give economic, other welfare bills priority

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos East bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has promised Nigerians especially citizens under his constituency, of prioritizing legislation that could boost the economy and strive towards ensuring passage of bills that improve welfare when elected on December 5th, 2020.

Abiru, who was instrumental to the remodeling and stabilization of troubled Skye bank to Polaris bank, stated that the solution to economic issues and other challenges affecting the country was to have effective representation at the National Assembly, saying, this is what I am bringing on board.

The APC candidate assurance came hours after the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released statistics on the country’s economy, stating that Nigeria had technically entered second recession within five years.

He gave the assurance yesterday when he and the APC candidate for House of Assembly, Kosofe II bye-election, Femi Saheed as well as other party chieftain, including former a member of the Governor Advisory Council, Kaoli Olusanya, met with residents of Isheri Community (ISECOM) in Kosofe Local Government.

Abiru, who was instrumental towards strengthening Lagos economic while serving as Commissioner for Finance in the state, also commissioned a mini-water works within the community to ease residents’ access to portable water.

The APC candidate stated that after a thorough assessment, it was obvious that what was required for the district was to have a lawmaker that would ensure adequate representation and facilitate development to residents in the constituency.

“Our country is undergoing a trying time. This nation is plagued with turbulent economy, which contracted by 3.62 percent in the last quarter; police brutality, which culminated in #EndSARS protests; lopsided federal structure, which has fuelled agitation among ethnic nationalities; worsening insecurity, which have been a source of concern for all citizens nationwide and Water Resources Bill, which has been withdrawn.

“The upsurge of these challenges further shows that we need individuals of impeccable character, who can fairly and impartially represent our people in the National Assembly.

“Absolutely, it shows that we need men with decent pedigree and untainted integrity in strategic political offices with a view to bringing about desired changes we all need to meet our aspirations”.

Abiru noted that he was the candidate that could bring desired development to the constituency, as he would be channeling his energy, when elected, towards facilitating the people’s needs.

According to the APC candidate, I belong to the class of good citizens, who will not betray public trust if elected into any political office; who will never comprise people’s will for any pecuniary gains and not trade public interest for personal interest.

“I have worked in public and private sectors for 32 consecutive years. And my records always speak for me in all places I have gone through whether in banks where I worked or in the Lagos State Government, where I once served as the Commissioner for Finance.

“In my years of service, I never compromised the interest of my employer; neither did I betray the trust of people whose resources were entrusted in my hand”, he added.

After commissioning the mini-water works, the APC candidate assured the residents that, when elected, more projects would be facilitated for the district through his office.

Earlier, the Vice chairman of ISECOM, Gbenga Osobu, acknowledged the pedigree of the APC candidates for the forthcoming bye-election, but appealed the candidate should facilitate state government intervention projects for the community.

Osobu, who listed the challenges confronting the community, stated that the residents have embarked on several projects and that what was needed was a push from the government to fast-track completion.