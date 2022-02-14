Abiru promises Lagos-East senatorial district quality representation, projects, others

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Adetokunbo Abiru, has promised to often ensure quality representation and attract more projects to boost the welfare of residents in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru said that aside from the programmes initiated, more initiatives would be introduced to ensure that none of the local governments within the district was neglected in the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker gave the assurance when he met with the Chairmen and Secretaries of Community Development Committee (CDC) within the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Hosting the CDC at his residence in Ikorodu yesterday, he reiterated that his approach is premised on equity across the entire wards in the district.

According to him, the award of bursaries to 600 higher institution students, Capacity development training for 1000 MSMEs, grants to business people, facilitation of schools, mini-stadium, Hospitals, remodelling of markets, Street lights, and other projects that correspond with his mantra of providing greater good to the larger number of the people.

In the siting of projects and other social interventions, the Senator noted that he was guided by the NEEDS ASSESMENTS he conducted to know the pressing needs of various communities. According to him, this informed the choice of projects facilitated to respective communities in the district.

The lawmaker also intimated his guests of the efforts that had gone into the Ikorodu/Sagamu Highway. He informed that the funding for the critical road is already secured under SUKUK financing plan noting that the road will be completed within the projected time.

Abiru said his COVID-19 Financial Assistance Scheme for the vulnerable people in the Lagos East which has been in operation since January 2021 has created relief for many households in the district. He disclosed that Batch A beneficiaries in the 2500 pool got direct credit transfers for January 2022 last week.

Also, the N300 Million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan for MSMEs in the district is expected to take off end of April 2021, the Senator disclosed.

Abiru also spoke on Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) where young people in the district will be trained in high-demand digital skills.

He said it was high time to prepare youth for the challenges of the future by equipping them with the requisite skill-set required for survival in the digital age.

Earlier, the CDC Executives led by their chairman, R.O. Ajayi acknowledged Abiru’s unprecedented feats across the 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and the Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the district.

Specifically, the grassroots leaders thanked the Senators for the facilitation of electricity transformers for rural communities and the resumption of work on the Ikorodu/ Sagamu Highway which was due to his intervention at the red chamber.

