Abiru links Eti-Osa-Epe exp. reconstruction to Lagos economy transformation

After a thorough assessment of Eti-Osa-Epe expressway importance to Lagos, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming senatorial bye-election in the state, Tokunbo Abiru, has said the reconstruction of the road would have a greater multiplier effect on Lagos economy.

The APC candidate, who commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for flagging off reconstruction of the road 40 years after its construction by administration of the state’s first civilian governor, Lateef Jakande, stated that the project would further redefine the state economy.

Abiru, a former Executive Director in First Bank and immediate past CEO of Polaris Bank, meanwhile, said the deferment of Lagos East senatorial bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated the sensitivity of the electoral umpire to youth agitation against police brutality.

He made these remarks after Sanwo-Olu flagged reconstruction of the road which covers 18.75 kilometers from Eleko to T-Junction in Epe and scheduled to be completed June 2022.

Abiru, an economist and chartered accountant who spent 32 years in the private sector, noted that the road reconstruction would harness opportunities within and attract benefits from neighbouring states to Lagos.

The APC candidate dissected the economic importance of the road project, which according to him, would create massive business activities and employment opportunities for the people living along the Epe-Ibeju-Lekki Belt.

“This is where we have the Deep Sea Port. We also have Dangote Refinery and many other companies. For all these companies around this belt, a road of this magnitude will enable us to harness the opportunities that we see.

“The linkages we are going to derive and the economy of what is going to come up are in terms of business activities and employment opportunities for most people around. This belt will be significant,” he added.

After the project completion, also, Abiru observed that the project would bring about “a greater multiplier effect of this project on Lagos economy at large.

“Its completion will open up this environment and other opportunities we see around the industrial arena here, even rising up to Epe (and to formally optimise the major road networks the last administration did in Epe).”

On Lagos East bye-election, Abiru said the postponement of the bye-election showed a lot of sensitivity towards the yearning of the youths and particularly the crisis that came out of the protests.

In particular, according to the APC candidate, the voices of the youths are very loud and clear. Their agitations are well-placed. I believe the government does not have a choice, but to live up to the expectations.

Abiru described the youth agitation as a major reawakening, noting that most of the demands the youths made “are not for themselves alone.”

Rather, he said the youths had largely demonstrated to every Nigerian how Nigeria “can be a better society, particularly with our police force in terms of training and motivation for them. I think it is a cause that is well-placed. I stand by the youths.”