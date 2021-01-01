Abiru fixes 2021 Q1 for economic empowerment fund launch, other programme

The senator representing Lagos-East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, has disclosed plans to unveil an economic endowment fund in the first quarter of 2021 to assist indigent and vulnerable across the state especially in his constituency.

Abiru added that the fund has been carefully designed to complement Federal and Lagos State Governments’ effort in skill acquisition and capacity development.

The lawmaker, who was sworn in after recording a landslide victory during his bye-election, polling over 80 percent of votes cast, further assured the electorate that efforts would be intensified towards fulfilling promises made during electioneering campaigns.

In his New Year message to Lagosians on Thursday, he reiterated that Year 2021 would be the start of economic recovery and transformation for the country to get over the impact of coronavirus.

Abiru noted the fund launch in 2021 was part of his contribution to alleviate poverty and boost the standard of living in Lagos-east senatorial district as promised during campaign.

“As we step into the New Year amid great expectations, let me first assure that I shall, by God’s grace keep and fulfill the promises made during our electioneering campaigns.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the onus of making laws, exercising legislative oversight, and quality representation for my constituents for the purpose of good governance, a duty I pledged to discharge to the best of my ability.

“As the Federal Government pursues the implementation of its economic recovery plan and the Government of Lagos State rolls out different initiatives to improve the quality of life in the state, I will join hands with my colleagues to provide necessary legislative support required towards repositioning our economy in the New Year.

“In the first quarter, I will formally inaugurate an Endowment Fund, a personal empowerment initiative set up for the indigent brilliant students, the aged, the youths, and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs. The Fund will complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in the areas of skill acquisition and capacity development”, the lawmaker added.

He, meanwhile, rejoiced with the residents for wading through Year 2020, describing it as the most challenging in the history of the country considering the outbreak of coronavirus and other challenges that Nigeria especially Lagos confronted.

The lawmaker added that it would remain unforgettable two reasons including the death of his predecessor, late Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, Chief Lanre Rasaq, and late former lawmaker representing Kosofe at Lagos House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, who all died at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Abiru also listed outcome of the bye-elections in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded a 87.19 percent landslide in the senatorial contest and 82.61 percent in the state legislative race with your support.