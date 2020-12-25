Abiru educates public officeholders on good governance, others

The lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has identified people centered policies and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations, as needed tools to tame arrays of challenges facing the country.

He indicated that the two strategies, among others, were needed to arrest the challenges bedevilling the country, and ensure all citizens contribute to the task of nation building which had been long overdue.

The recently elected lawmaker said that it had become imperative for Nigerians to put their differences aside and coexist peacefully, especially during such times when the country was facing challenges bordering on insecurity and economy.

Abiru in his Christmas message to Nigerians which was contained in a statement released to newsmen on Friday, noted that the country has the right resources to compete on global best indices and that political leaders across tiers of government must ensure proper policies are put in place to set the country on path of greatness.

He added that while the citizens must do their part, public officers holders must deliver through every available channels to ensure the people get dividends of democracy through good governance.

Abiru added that with good governance and a working political system, the country was poised to reach its potential and turn to an entity which all Nigerians across the globe would be proud of and call home.

While felicitating with people of Lagos East in particular, Lagos state and Nigeria in general, the lawmaker enjoined Nigerians to observe and remember the ideals and values that Jesus Christ died for as the saviour of the world.

“In His deeds and teachings, Jesus Christ preached righteousness and uprightness among all men. He emphasised fairness and justice among the leaders that hold power in trust for the people. He also stands for a society free of corruption, moral perversion and violence of all kinds.

“As we commemorate this season, we must consciously reflect on the ideals and values He taught, defended and died for given what our fatherland has been going through in the recent times – with governments at different levels seeking measures to address health, economic and security challenges we are facing as a nation.

“Besides, as a country of diverse people, curiously in search of solutions to its social, economic, political and security challenges, we must internalise and daily observe the values Jesus taught and defended as a way to restore sanity in our political system,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Furthermore, he urged the citizens to augment the government efforts in mitigating spread of the projected second wave of coronavirus, saying such would ensure the country build on the gains it recorded during the virus outbreak.

According to him, we now live at a challenging time that places great responsibility on us amid the renewed wave of COVID-19 that require us all to adhere strictly to all relevant protocols.

“As we mark this season, we must not throw caution to the wind. Never at all! Rather, we must exercise our freedom with eternal caution and with a deep sense of responsibility to curtail the spread of the pandemic through strict compliance and observance of the COVID-19 protocols

“We owe ourselves the eternal duty – not just the government – to regularly wash our hands; avoid crowded places; wear our face shields always; use our nose covers religiously and comply with the protocols that have been issued to stop the spread of the pandemic in our communities,” Abiru added.