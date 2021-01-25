Abiru distances office from LASU VC selection crisis

The Senator representing Lagos-East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, has distanced himself, alongside his office from the claims making round that he influenced the cancellation of an ongoing appointment process of a new Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU).

He indicated that contrary to reports on social media and other platforms, he was never involved in the controversies that had trailed the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the varsity which led to the directive by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a fresh exercise to address grievances raised by stakeholders.

Abiru said that the clarification became imperative after his attention was drawn to a viral video where it was alleged that he prevailed on Sanwo-Olu to cancel the process that the Governing Council of LASU initiated in synergy with the LASU Senate to select the next Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Debunking the claims through a statement made available to The Guild, the lawmaker said that there was no iota of truth from in the 10-minute video clip shared by one Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi with the @baloguneko as his Instagram handle.

According to him, Oshodi wrongfully alleged that I prevailed on Mr. Governor to cancel the first selection process of the next LASU VC. He also alleged that I told Mr. Governor to screen out indigenes of Ikorodu Division contesting for the vice chancellorship position of the university.

Continuing, he said Oshodi alleged that “I gave this advice on the ground that Ikorodu Division was only interested in the governorship seat and not the VC position,” adding that all the allegations were farther from the truths.

Abiru maintained that contrary to Oshodi’s side of the story, he never influenced the governor’s decision to zone the position out of Ikorodu Division for any reason, adding that “as a matter of fact, I did not play any role in the whole process.”

“For the purpose of record, I worked in public and private sectors for 32 years before I joined partisan politics. For this period, I was a promoter of good corporate governance hinged on competence, due process, and transparency. Even though I am now in partisan politics, I still believe these values should be at the core of operations in all public or private institutions.

“Coming from this background, I strongly believe the appointment of LASU VC, like other tertiary institutions nationwide, should be based on competence and due process. This is the position I have always held, especially in this era when we consciously look forward to our universities to lead the path to sustainable development in all facets of life,” Abiru was quoted as saying in the statement.