Abiru delivers polling unit for Sanwo-Olu, APC candidate

The campaign strategy adopted by the lawmaker representing Shomolu Constituency 11 at the Lagos State House o Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins remain the ruling party in the state has yielded the desired result after the State Governor, Babaide Sanwo-Olu, won his polling unit in the state.

Aside from the governor, the party’s House of Assembly candidate was also announced by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate that polled the highest ballots during the voting exercise held in Gbagada Estate 1 axis of Lagos.

Abiru, who would not be returning to the Assembly, led his supporters on Saturday to ensure that APC recorded more votes than any party at the polling Unit 030 in Ward J, Shomolu Local Government,.

The result announced by INEC officials showed that the Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking a second term in office on APC platform, polled 59 votes as against the 52 recorded by the Labour Party Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, during the electoral exercise in the council.

At the polling unit, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty, was declared by INEC officials to have had two votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdulazeen Adediran, popularly called Jandor, had 1 vote.

In the House of Assembly election, the APC had 58 votes, the LP scored 53 while the PDP and ADC had one each after the INEC officials concluded the counting ballots at the polling unit.

Addressing pressmen after INEC officials announced the result, Abiru thanked the electorates for casting their votes for the APC, assuring that the party would not disappoint them I they win the poll.

He, however, commended INEC for the early arrival of the ad-hoc officials deployed to the unit, saying they arrived earlier than what we experienced during February 25th presidential and National Assembly exercise.

According to him, the exercise is an improvement over the previous poll. I must say it has been smooth so far. The electoral officials came early enough to commence the exercise. I say kudos to the commission. But there was voter apathy because the number of votes we expected was not what we got. I our people had come out to vote, I believe that the number would have been more than this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

