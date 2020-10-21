Abiru condemns attacks on Lagos council secretariat, others during EndSARS protests

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, Tuesday regretted how hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protests nationwide, loot and set ablaze public facilities which had culminated in the loss of lives.

Abiru, a former Executive Director in First Bank and immediate past CEO of Polaris Bank, described the attack on public assets, police officers, lawful protesters, and fellow Nigerians as unacceptable.

The APC, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, however pleaded with the EndSARS protesters to take advantage of dialogue window and other peaceful means to engage the federal and state governments.

He said: “I watched videos of arson, carnage and gory scenes of violence with deep sadness. This ugly development depicts a high level of dehumanisation. In every sense, this is unacceptable, and it must stop forthwith in the interest of peace and unity.”

“The protesting youths with genuine grievance should, as a matter of urgency, exploit this window, at least, as the first step to build a new policing order and make police authorities accountable across the federation,” Abiru explained.

He noted that due to the violence, the Governor of Lagos State was forced to declare a 24-hour curfew to put an end to unnecessary bloodletting, violent attacks and destruction of public assets.

Abiru, an economist, had earlier canvassed comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police as one of the strategies to stop the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from brutalising youths carrying a laptops or holding android phones.

He had also urged the federal government to fully implement the report of the Presidential Panel on the Reforms of SARS, which according to him would go a long way to change the public perception of the Nigeria Police.

On this ground, the APC candidate, passionately, pleaded with the protesting youths with genuine grievances to give room for dialogue with the federal and state governments to secure governments’ commitment to police reforms.