Abiru canvasses support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, other Lagos APC candidates

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has urged Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, himself and all other candidates vying for elective seats during 2023 election.

Abiru said that voting for the APC candidates during next year’s election would help to bring onboard visionary leaders that would rescue the Nation from the precipice.

According to him, we need to support and vote for all candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC: Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all gubernatorial candidates, Senatorial, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly candidates in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Abiru, who made the appeal in his goodwill message in commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence yesterday, called on Nigerians not to give up on the country but keep hope alive.

The lawmaker said: it is important for Nigerians to strengthen national unity and peaceful co-existence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The message read: “Like I have always maintained, our challenges, though daunting but not insurmountable. We can still salvage our dear nation and reposition her on the path of honour if we get leadership right.

“As we all prepare for the 2023 general elections, I appeal to all Nigerians to support and vote for all candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, in particular the Presidential candidate of the part, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to provide visionary leadership that will rescue the Nation from the precipice.

“Dear Nigerians, managing the complexities of the Nigerian state requires a great deal of experience and courage. We need a man with a proven track record of excellence in public service, and with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s body polity. No other person fits the bill among the presidential hopefuls than Asiwaju Tinubu”.

“As a product of Asiwaju’s political school of thought, we have spread the freedom of democracy through our #DoingGood mantra by ensuring that we provide *#Greater Good To Larger Number of People.*

“In the last 21 months or so that I have held the people’s mandate, I have prioritized my focus and responsibilities on three pillars: Legislative role; Empowerment, and Endowment. For us, it is all about service to the people. Today, our esteemed constituents are proud that we are genuinely serving their interests”.

“The Lagos East Senator assured that Nigeria will survive the current turbulent period and emerge stronger against the predictions of naysayers. The protracted national challenges will be overcome by the collective will of all Nigerians, Abiru added.

