Abiru advocates care for vulnerable, indigents during Yuletide

A member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Shomolu Constituency II, Rotimi Abiru, has appealed to Nigerians particularly residents of the state, to give succour to the vulnerable and indigents in order for them to also feel the joy attached to the season.

Abiru said that remembering the weak and giving them items that could bring succour in the society should be embraced more by individuals and corporate organisations across the country to give them sense of belonging.

In the message released yesterday, Abiru noted that the great joy, peace, love, and hope of mankind were still associated with the birth of Jesus Christ over the years.

The lawmaker recalled that Jesus Christ lived and preached peace, love, tolerance, and self-sacrifice and left the world with the hope of eternal joy regretting that those lessons had been lost on many in today’s world.

Abiru stressed that these virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all Nigerians especially as we go through the challenges of nation-building and development. The lawmaker fondly called by his colleagues “the barometer of Lagos Assembly” advised that in the spirit of the season, “we as a people and government must remember the weak and do the best we can to give them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season. “I congratulate all the people of Bariga in my constituency, Lagosians, Nigerians, and Christians all over the world as you move around to share the season with loved ones to celebrate with caution as COVID-19 especially its latest variant, Omicron cases are still very much around with us, he pleaded. Abiru further urged Nigerians to shun violence, Kidnapping, fraud, and believe in the project Nigeria for a New hope as we are set to welcome 2022 and electioneering for 2023 transition.

