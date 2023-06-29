Abiru advises Nigerians on sacrifice during Eid celebration

As Nigerians join Muslim faithful all over the world to celebrate Eid-il-Adha, the former lawmaker representing Shomolu constituency 11 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, has urged Nigerians to use the season to rededicate themselves towards making sacrifice for benefit of the country’s development.

Abiru, who disclosed that essence of the season was for Muslims to understand importance of sacrifice, love, and

peaceful coexistence, appealed to Nigerians to work with other faith to sustain peace, unity and progress of the country.

He noted that to build a successful nation requires that citizens be ready to work against any action that could severe the unity and stability of a nation.

The former lawmaker, in his Eid message that he personally signed on Wednesday, stressed that the sacrifice that everyone must be prepared to make, as the season preaches, include that they be patience and persevere like Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This is the season that we all should eschew violence, embrace unity and peaceful coexistence irrespective of their status in the country”, Abiru added.

Abiru said the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith in the country that Ibrahim’s child support for the father to complete God’s task remain another virtues that the citizens needed to emulate.

Like the son, the lawmaker appealed that the citizens support President Bola Tinubu to complete the ongoing efforts to turn around the economy and bring desired change to the nation.

He noted that supporting the federal government under the Tinubu’s administration in it’s policies targeted at making the nation to truly become giant of Africa not only on papers but in reality.

Describing Tinubu as a president that was prepared for the leadership job, Abiru noted that the bold steps taken by the administration within the last one month indicated that the government started on a right footing.

He noted that all that was required by Nigerians was to support the government and abide by the law in the country.

