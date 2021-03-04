Abiodun to deploy Amotekun Corps across Ogun warring communities

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to deploy the South-West security outfit, code-named Amotekun across troubled zones in the state to further strengthen security of lives and property.

He indicated that the corps deployment was in line with his administration commitment in ensuring a unified effort on issues bordering on security of lives and property such that would lead to more secured environment for the residents.

Abiodun said that the recent security challenges experienced in the state necessitated the move and that the corps would first be deployed to the Yewa axis of the state to restore normalcy and prevent recurrence of breakdown of law and order.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with all Ogun State’s 20 Local Government Transition Chairmen, the governor maintained the recent security challenges would not affect the state’s coronavirus vaccination programme during such times the country begins the process.

He added that contrary to fears from some quarters that the vaccination programme would be limited to the state’s capital, plans had been put in place to ensure the vaccines get to the grassroots irrespective of challenges being experienced at the moment.

Abiodun disclosed that the state had perfected its plans to commence the vaccination programme as necessary measures had been put in place to kickstart the regime when the programme commence across the nation.

“We have installed a solar-powered cold chain for the COVID-19 vaccines that have now arrived in Nigeria, and will be prioritising frontline healthcare workers in its administration,” he said.

According to him, the recent security challenges that is gradually phasing out will not stop the vaccine from getting to the grassroots.

“Specifically, two major measures are being put in place to address insecurity and access to remote areas. In addition to the Peace Committee, we will first launch the Amotekun security outfit in Yewa in the coming weeks. We will also rehabilitate the Papalanto-Ilaro Road, as well as construct link roads in other areas,” Abiodun added.