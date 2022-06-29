Abiodun, Ogun workers may begin discussion on strike suspension

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Organised Labour may begin meeting to resolve the industrial action embarked upon by civil servants in the state.

The meeting is expected to discuss all issues contained in the list of grievances raised by the workers for embarking on the indefinite strike action.

In a statement released in Abeokuta, yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, the governor said he was taking personal charge of resolving the grouse of the workers as part of his personal and Administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in Ogun State.

Abiodun reinstated his commitment towards ensuring an improved welfare of civil servants in the state and he would take necessary steps to ensure that their grievances are met.

According to the statement: “I am personally committed to ensuring an improved welfare of workers in Ogun State and will do all that is necessary to resolve the strike.

“One of the first duties I performed on my first day at work as the Governor on May 30, 2019 was to approve the immediate payment of salaries of our workers, which had not been paid by the immediate past Administration until then. I also made a vow that salaries of workers in the State will be paid on or before the end of each month. And we have been doing that religiously ever since.

“Even in the face of dwindling resources, rising needs and this strike, the salaries are being remitted. I am sure they will start receiving bank credit alerts in the next 24 hours for the month of June. We are one of the few States in the country not owing workers salary and paying as and when due”,

The Govenor explained that whatever issues being raised by the aggrieved workers would be expeditiously addressed.

He further assured workers that he would do everything within available means to address issues of concern to the workers and urged them to show understanding with the Government and call off the strike.

