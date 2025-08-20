Abiodun, Ogun ex-Gov. fight degenerate as APC suspends Daniel

The Ogun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, alongside one of his loyalists, Kunle Folarin, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities in the state.

Daniel, who currently represents Ogun East at the Senate, Folarin, were said to have been sanctioned by the party over the alleged misconduct.

Their suspension was said to have followed the review of the reports of the investigation and disciplinary committees of Ward 4 and Ward 6, set up to probe allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities against the duo.

The suspension of the former governor came amid supremacy fight tween the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Daniel over who will represent the senatorial district in 2027.

The Director of Publicity of the state chapter of the ruling party, Nuberu Olufemi, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists yesterday.

According to the statement, the decision to suspend Daniel and Folarin, both members of the APC from Ward 4 and Ward 6 in Sagamu Local Government Area, respectively, was taken at the State Working Committee meeting held on yesterday and presided over by the state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi.

The statement partly read, “Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government set up a disciplinary committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Senator Gbenga Daniel.

“Similarly, Ward 6, Sagamu Local Government set up a disciplinary committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Hon. Kunle Folarin.

“They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defence or request pardon from the party.

“However, both members failed to respond to the invitations extended to them in writing, failed to provide a written defence, and failed to attend the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“In view of their deliberate and unexplained absence, the committees deliberated as scheduled, heard from the available witnesses, considered the available documentary evidence, and deliberated on the allegations.

“In addition, the committees received notice that the members under investigation had been harassing party members and warning them against cooperating with the committees.

“It was further alleged that they had been using their positions within the party to pressure members to withdraw the petitions against them.

“In view of this development, the committees resolved to protect the integrity of the disciplinary process and to eliminate interference by the members under investigation. Upon due consideration, the committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the inquiry.

“Copies of the letters of indefinite suspension had been sent to the state chairman for consideration and approval of the State Working Committee.

“The suspensions were based on the members’ failure to cooperate with the investigation and their attempts to pressure party members to withdraw petitions against them. The SWC has ratified the suspensions. The meeting demonstrates the party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding its constitution.”