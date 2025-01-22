Abiodun gifts Ogun teacher property, N5M after global prize

In a heartwarming gesture of recognition, Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School in Ogun, has been awarded a property and N5 million by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over his recognition as one of the 50 global teachers introducing impactful ideology to education development.

Abiodun honoured the teacher after being named among the top 50 teachers globally by the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize, an initiative supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The governor, who took to his social media account on Wednesday to announce the gift, emphasized that the state’s commitment to educational excellence, promising that the administration would continuously prioritize education sector development.

According to him, as a state that prides itself on being the education capital of Nigeria, we are immensely proud to celebrate one of our own.

Abiodun stated that Adewale, an alumnus of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, has long been a beacon of educational innovation.

His journey from winning the Best Teacher Award in Ogun State in 2020 to now being recognized on a global stage is a testament to his dedication, focus, and commitment to educational excellence.

“Kayode’s achievements are not a matter of chance. This is a trajectory of success built on hard work, dedication, focus, and a commitment to excellence.” His teaching methods, which have garnered both local and international acclaim, focus on not only imparting knowledge but also transforming lives and communities”.

This act of generosity by the Ogun State Government is seen not only as a personal tribute to Adewale but also as an encouragement for all educators in the state.

The ceremony celebrating this achievement was filled with commendations for Adewale’s humility and his selfless service to the community through education.