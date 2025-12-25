Abiodun distributes 20 SUVs to Ogun LG chairmen

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has distributed 20 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to the chairmen of local government councils across the state, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and support local governance.

The distribution follows challenges experienced by citizens at the grassroots level and the difficulties the government has faced in delivering essential services.

Speaking during the presentation in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Governor explained that the vehicles were provided to strengthen effective governance at the grassroots level

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat,the governor added to the festive Christmas mood, as the local government chairmen expressed their appreciation for the gesture.

He commended the chairmen for being valuable partners in delivering the dividends of democracy and pledged that his administration would continue to support local governments to drive socio-economic development across the state.

Abiodun urged the local government chairmen to remain dedicated to excellence in grassroots governance and committed to promoting equitable growth and development across their councils.

“These vehicles have therefore been provided to facilitate swift and efficient outreach to the grassroots, as required by the demands of governance.

“This gesture also underscores our determination to ensure that grassroots governance thrives in the state and that rural dwellers enjoy good governance without impediments,” the governor said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Ogun State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Folashade Adeyemo, commended the governor for providing the vehicles, describing the gesture as a welcome boost to the Yuletide celebrations.

She noted that the governor’s ISEYA initiative has significantly elevated the state’s development profile and assured that local government chairmen would continue to work closely with the state government to make Ogun a model state.

“This is no doubt a pleasant surprise that came during Christmas, making the celebration even more memorable. It further shows that our hardworking governor is a promise-keeper.

“The chairmen are very grateful for this support, and it is a call on all of us to do more for our people, even as we continue to support the good work Governor Abiodun has been doing for over six years,” she said.