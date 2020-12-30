Abiodun bans vigils, others in Ogun

As part of measures to break coronavirus transmission chain, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has banned crossover services, events and vigils by mosques, churches and other religious houses across the state.

He explained that the yearly services used in ushering in the new year and signify a fresh beginning had been put on hold to mitigate community transmission and prevent the projected COVID-19 second wave.

Abiodun also directed all bars, nightclubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational centres to close down indefinitely as part of the state’s health emergency response to deadly respiratory disease.

Through a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, the governor noted that the ban followed a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders.

Aside from the ban and event centres closure, Abiodun also directed that all markets are to open strictly between 8 am and 4 pm while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols.

“In order to stem the spread of the second wave of the disease, Governor Abiodun advised that there should be no gatherings of more than 50 people at any event or ceremonies, such as conferences, congresses, office events, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, cross-over nights, end of year parties, weddings, naming, birthdays, anniversaries, street carnivals, etc until further notice.

“While urging citizens to celebrate in moderation, Gov. Abiodun wished the people prosperous 2021, saying they should take personal responsibilities and stay within their residences and not embark on travels within and outside the State to ensure they neither transmit nor contract the virus.

“For religious centres, the League of Imams and the Christian leaders adopted the earlier positions taken in the wake of COVID-19 earlier in the year such as worship activities must be observed by not more than 50percent of capacity,” the statement said.