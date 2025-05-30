Abia workers jubilate after Otti pays N40bn salary arrears

Smiles have returned to the faces of government workers as Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, fulfilled his promise to staff by paying N40 billion in accumulated salary and pension arrears owed to civil servants and retirees by previous administrations.

The payment covers outstanding salaries owed by previous administrations, with beneficiaries including civil servants, teachers, and pensioners across various sectors, bring hope to workers, who had endured financial hardship after many years of unpaid wages.

The government made this announcement yesterday, during celebration of Otti-led administration’s second year anniversary in office.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, civil servants, political leaders, and stakeholders, at the Umuahia township stadium, the Governor declared that Abia is no longer owing workers or pensioners.

“When we came in, salaries were being owed. Pensions were also being owed. Some of our institutions, including the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, had lost accreditation.

“Within 24 months, we have spent well over ₦40 billion in payment of arrears of salaries and pensions. As we speak, I am not sure we are owing anybody.”-Oti said

According to him, all pensioners in the state now receive full monthly pensions alongside civil servants, with payments made regularly on the 28th of each month, putting an end to the era of partial and delayed payments.

The Governor also highlighted other key milestones of his administration, including the refurbishment of the Old Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat, which now houses over 1,000 civil servants, and preparations to transition Abia’s public service to a fully digital, paperless system.

“At the moment, one of our vendors is working to ensure that we digitalize our operations. Computers have been made available, and very soon, the old practice of carrying files up and down will be a thing of the past,” he said.

He further announced that by December 31, 2025, internet connectivity will be available in all parts of the state. The Governor also revealed plans for the launch of the Abia Digital Mall, aimed at integrating the state into the national e-commerce space, enabling residents to order goods and receive doorstep delivery.

In the health sector, Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to the proposed Abia Medical City, a flagship healthcare project aimed at reversing medical tourism by providing quality healthcare locally. He cited data estimating that Nigeria loses between $2 billion and $2.5 billion annually to outbound medical travel.

“The idea of the medical village is that anywhere you are in Nigeria, if you think of proper healthcare delivery, you will think of Abia State,” the Governor said.

The event drew the presence of several dignitaries and lawmakers, with expressions of support for the Governor’s leadership and calls for continuity.

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, and his deputy, Austin Meregini, moved a motion endorsing a second term for Otti, citing his performance as grounds for continued governance.

Also speaking at the event, David Ogba representing the state’s business community, described the Governor’s two years in office as “a period of restoration,” commending the administration for redefining governance and pledging continued private sector support.

Governor Otti, in his closing remarks, thanked the people of Abia for their steadfast support and assured them that the third year of his administration would sustain the current pace of development and reforms.