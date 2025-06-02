Abia police rescues 6month old baby, 11 others from traffickers

No fewer than 12 child trafficking victims, including a six-month-old baby, were rescued by the Nigeria Police Force after busting an unregistered and illegal motherless babies’ home in Abia State.

The victims, ranging in age from six months to 14 years, were rescued by operatives of the Abia Police Command during a raid on the unauthorized childcare facility, whose management was involved in child trafficking under the guise of adoption.

The operation led to the arrest of two individuals: Blessing Emebo, a 49-year-old woman, and Sunday Emebo, 42 years old, for operating the illegal motherless babies’ home within their residential apartment located on Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba.

Confirming the rescue, the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, told newsmen on Monday that investigations revealed the minors originate from various villages in the Arochukwu area of the state.

Adejobi stated that the rescued children have been safely handed over to the Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs for proper care, adding that the arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

In a separate operation, he disclosed that operatives of the Kogi State Command intercepted a vehicle belonging to a suspected gunrunner, accused of supplying arms and ammunition to bandits and criminals terrorizing the state and its borders.

However, Adejobi revealed that the suspects escaped after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into a nearby bush during a high-speed chase.



“A swift cordon and search of the area led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including 5 AK-47 rifles, 8 AK-47 magazines, 283 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, 62 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 2 rounds of 7.62x59mm ammunition,” he said.

According to Adejobi, efforts to apprehend the fugitive are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies launching a manhunt to track and prosecute him.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the efforts of the gallant operatives and the cooperation of the public in these successful operations.

These successes, Egbetokun said, reaffirm the Force’s commitment to ridding communities of crime, illegal arms, and exploitative practices against vulnerable populations.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid entrusting children to unfamiliar persons, and promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the nearest police station.