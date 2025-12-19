Abia police records 809 kidnappers, robbers arrest in 2025

The Abia State Police Command has recorded significant achievements in its fight against criminal activities throughout the year, handling a total of 438 cases from January to December 2025. This led to the arrest of 809 suspects involved in serious offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, violent crimes, and other grave criminal activities.

In addition, over 200 arrested suspects have been successfully prosecuted and convicted by competent courts, while about 88 weapons were recovered from suspects, preventing potential loss of lives and property destruction across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, highlighted that these accomplishments have acted as a powerful deterrent to potential offenders and demonstrated the police force’s determination to uphold justice without compromise or leniency toward lawbreakers.

He made the disclosure on Friday during a media briefing at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia, where he outlined the Command’s security strategies, achievements, and preparedness for the festive season. The briefing aimed to inform the public about the Command’s operational strategies, notable achievements over the past year, and measures to ensure security during the upcoming festive period.

“We have sent a lot of people to jail. A clear message has been passed that it is no longer business as usual for criminals in Abia State,” CP Isa stated, describing the developments as a strong deterrent to criminal activities and a signal of the Command’s resolve to enforce the law.

The Commissioner attributed the Command’s success in dismantling criminal networks, dislodging hideouts, and responding promptly to distress calls to improved patrols, intelligence-led policing, and strengthened community policing initiatives.

He noted that regular visibility patrols, lawful stop-and-search operations, and the strategic deployment of officers to flashpoints, highways, markets, places of worship, and recreational centers have been critical in maintaining the relative peace currently enjoyed in Abia State.

Isa also emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating that partnerships with local vigilante groups, community leaders, and other security agencies have enhanced intelligence gathering and ensured timely responses to emerging security threats.

Addressing internal discipline, the Commissioner stressed that professionalism remains the cornerstone of effective policing. He added that the Command has taken decisive steps to enforce discipline among personnel.

“The bedrock of this job is discipline, and the best form of discipline is self-discipline. We have inculcated this in our personnel. For those who fell short, some have been sent to jail, some dismissed, while others have had their ranks reduced,” he said, explaining that these actions were necessary to sustain public trust and uphold the highest ethical and professional standards.

According to CP Isa, the Command has significantly strengthened its operational capacity across the state, deploying a combination of covert and overt security measures to safeguard lives and property before, during, and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He assured residents of adequate security and a hitch-free celebration across the state, while issuing a stern warning to criminal elements to abandon all forms of criminality and allow law-abiding citizens to enjoy the Yuletide season in peace.

Isa informed that Abia State remains relatively peaceful and that the Command will maintain round-the-clock surveillance, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response mechanisms throughout the festive season and beyond.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing timely and credible information and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his leadership and support, as well as to the Governor of Abia State for providing the enabling environment and logistical backing that have strengthened policing operations.

He reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that residents celebrate Christmas and the New Year in a safe, secure, and peaceful atmosphere.