Abia PDP Guber candidate dies after brief illness

Barely one month to the general election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State Prof Eleazar Ikonne, has been reported dead after a brief illness.

As gathered, the Guber candidate was pronounced dead by medical experts at the National Hospital in Abuja

Ikonne’s death was announced by the family on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness,” Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie said.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.”

Chikezie said further details and burial arrangements would be made known to the public after family meetings.

