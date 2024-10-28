Abia lawmaker beats Bolt driver over pickup request in Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, has been reported to have assaulted an e-hailing, Bolt, car driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, who went to deliver a package to his house in Abuja.

As gathered, the lawmaker allegedly slapped and insulted Abuwatseya continuously for requesting that the lawmaker come out and get the snail food that the assaulted driver was meant to deliver to him.

The distressed driver in a viral video filmed what transpired between them in Ikwechegh’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

The video obtained on Monday depicted the visibly angered Reps member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency (APGA) venting his anger on the young man, describing him as mannerless.

In the footage, Ikwechegh insisted that the request was disrespectful given his social status while threatening to make the driver “disappear” without facing any consequences.

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down, and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

When the driver requested the delivery fee, the politician slapped him multiple times querying if the driver knew who he was talking to.

“Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well,” he boasted.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, led by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe and sitting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, sacked Emeka Nnamani, a member of the Labour Party, and ordered that a certificate of return be issued to Ikwechegh, a candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who came second in the 2023 general election.