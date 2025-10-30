Abia Govt. Uganda to partner on boosting MSMES growth

The Abia State Government is poised and committed to partnering with the Republic of Uganda and other countries, bodies, and agencies to take the Micro, Small, and Medium-Scale Enterprises (MSMES) to the next level.

It stated that MSMEs remain the backbone of the State’s economy, which was a major reason the government has been very intentional about supporting their growth in the state.

The Governor, Alex Otti, disclosed this when a delegation of the Ugandan High Commissioner, led by Ambassador Philip Odida, paid a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday.

Otti said: “When it has to do with MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium – Scale Enterprises), the capital is here (Abia), and we are not arrogant about it, it’s the truth.

“If you are looking for entrepreneurial people, people who are creative, ingenious people, people who can make anything, they may not be as sophisticated, but they can make it, and then over time, they can also become experts.

“You need to look no further than Aba and Abia State, and since the inception of this Government, exactly 29 months ago, we have been very, very deliberate about supporting MSMEs, because we know that it is the backbone of Abia State,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor explained that Abia with a productive population of about 4.8 million people who are very talented and good at what they do in crafts, ranging from shoes, fabrics, and fashion of high quality, which can compete favourably with other producers around the World.

The Governor added that Abians are so enterprising that they do not need palliatives and handouts, but are only in need of assistance in terms of an enabling environment.

“We also understand that our people are not people who are looking for palliatives or handouts, they are people who just want the Government to create the enabling environment, and they will take it and run.

“And that’s why we focus on creating infrastructure, making the place safe, cleaning up the environment, and providing constant power as much as possible.

“And just doing everything to make their businesses thrive. I’m glad that two years and a few months down the line, a lot of things have changed, Gov. Otti explained.

Governor Otti directed the relevant Government officials to sit with the Ugandan High Commissioner’s team and work out the details of the proposed collaboration.

“And my colleagues (top Government officials) to my left, I want to give them the mandate to take this on board and ensure that we identify the key areas of collaboration.

“Trade is one thing, but I think beyond trade, there is partnership. That is where I want us to focus. What are the things that are there that our people need? What are the things we have that your people need? How can we now move from there to even exchange ideas, to work together for the benefit of Nigeria and Uganda?”, Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor thanked the guest for acknowledging the modest efforts of his administration and assured that he would continue in his efforts to create the enabling environment for businesses to do well.

Speaking earlier, the Ugandan High Commissioner, Ambassador Philip Ochem Odida disclosed that they were in the State to seek ways of partnering Abia to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial economic bridge between Abia State and the Republic of Uganda.

He described Abia State as a rising centre of innovation, enterprise, and economic dynamism in Nigeria, and added that their mission in the State is to explore concrete avenues for economic cooperation between Abia and Uganda, especially in the Micro Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises sector, which forms the backbone of every economy.

The High Commissioner commended Dr. Alex Otti’s visionary leadership style, describing it as a model of good governance. He lauded his prudent financial management and successful industrial revival, disclosing that it is his achievements that attracted them to explore a partnership with Abia State.

The Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara, his Trade and Commerce counterpart, Dr Salome Obiukwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Chief Nwaka Inem, the DG and CEO of Bureau Public Private Partnership and Investment Promotion, Mr Chinedum Chijioke, among others, were present at the visit.