Abia Govt. seals hotel over guest’s death report

The Abia State Government has sealed a popular hotel, Merry Home Hotels, over circumstances surrounding mysterious deaths and the disappearance of some of its customers who lodged at the facility.

As gathered, at the time of closure, a body of a yet-to-be-identified lady was recovered from the facility with several other reported cases of missing customers with no news of their whereabouts.

Sources said that there were many unresolved cases of missing and dead guests that were linked to the hotel with families of the victims demanding justice.

Confirming the development, Commissioner for Information in Abia, Eze Chikamnayo, explained that the government’s action became necessary in view of repeated reports of death and disappearance of clients under questionable circumstances within the premises of the hotel located within the 7UP axis of Ogbor Hill in Aba.

The commissioner stated that the most recent such case was the death of a lady who came in with two young men and a baby in the afternoon on April 15, as confirmed by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the hotel.

He added that the men left with the baby hours later without the lady, only for the hotel management to break into the room at midnight to find the lady dead with her body dismembered.

Chikamnayo revealed that the government was in receipt of reports suggesting similar incidents within the hotel, especially at the swimming pool area.

He stressed that no responsible government would fold its arms and watch criminal hotspots remain while the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration would not allow such an environment to thrive.

The commissioner confirmed that everyone suspected to be involved in the April 15 incident has been arrested by the police while the hotel would remain sealed in the meantime.

According to him, Abia is a no-go area for ritualists as well as murderers and the government has zero tolerance for any form of criminalities within the state.

Chikamnayo warned that any hotel in the state that offers itself for such practice would automatically be sealed and the culprits would be brought to justice.

He, meanwhile, advised parents to monitor their children’s movement properly to ensure they do not fall victim to ritualists and other criminally minded individuals.

The Abia Police Command spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest and bring her killers of the victims to justice, in accordance with the law.

Ogbonna disclosed that the body of the yet-to-be-identified lady, who was a guest at the hospital, has since been deposited at a morgue while search for her relatives continues.

The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), according to him, is handling the case and residents are advised to support the police with useful information regarding the incident.

