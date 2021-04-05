Abia Govt. imposes indefinite curfew on Aba, Umuahia after Imo attack

Hours after gunmen attacked Imo Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre, the Abia State Government has imposed an indefinite dusk to dawn curfew on Aba and Umuahia to further prevent possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

It explained that the curfew which takes immediate effect in Aba and Umuahia metropolis would be between 10 pm and 6 am daily till further notice.

The State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said that the decision had been reached as part of measures to mitigate the possible planned attack as being speculated in security reports received from multiple sources,.

According to him, security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the curfew directive.

He added that only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10 pm and 6 am daily from today, Monday, 5th April 2021 till further notice.

“This is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive. Only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor the movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety,” Kalu said in a statement on Monday.