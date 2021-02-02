Abia Govt. deploys security agencies after killer herders

As part of measures aimed at ending criminal activities in Abia State, the state’s Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has tasked security agencies to go after killer herdsmen in nooks and crannies of the state.

It explained that the move was to checkmate criminal activities and several destructions of farmlands by cows grazing openly in violation of extant laws of the state and Nigeria.

Ikpeazu noted that it was disturbing that an endeavour (herding) which had been peaceful in time past could turn to an avenue being exploited by criminals to carry out nefarious activities, including kidnapping and raping of women.

The governor, through a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, also condemned the growing kidnap cases in the state, particularly around Abia North Senatorial Zone.

Ikpeazu charged the security agents in the state to investigate and bring to justice all those involved in the criminal activities.

“Government has fully activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of lives and property of law-abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.

“We, therefore, call on the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear as the government is on top of the situation and will spare nothing in protecting Abians,” the statement added.