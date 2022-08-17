Abia Govt. begins investigations on Ubani market fire tragedy

The Abia State Government has began investigations on the recent fire outbreak at the Ubani Market, Umuahia after traders counted their loss.

It sympathised with the victims of the midnight fire that razed the provision section of the market and destroyed goods worth millions.

The four affected victims and what they sell were said to have included: Goddy Elowo ( Provisions and Accessories), Chukwudi Asiegbu (Provisions and Accessories), Faith Agwasie (Provisions and Accessories) and Chima Iwuchukwu (Drugs).

The Commisioner for Trade and Investment, John Kalu disclosed that the state Fire Service and emergency response team quickly responded to the distress call and completely put the situation under control and salvage unaffected goods.

During the visit on Wednesday, in Umuahia, the Commissioner represented by the permanent Secretary , Michael Egwu described the incident as unfortunate and assured the affected traders of government’s support to get back on their feet.

“On behalf of the State Government, I commiserate with the affected traders over this unfortunate incident, but we thank God that no life was lost.

“We will start full investigation into the remote causes of this incident, so that we can plan to forestall incidents like this in future. As a government, we will look at what support we can render.”

He reassured the traders of government’s resolve to ensure adequate safety measures around the market and across all markets in the State with the aim to forestall future occurrence.

