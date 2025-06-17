Abia Gov. warns Ikpeazu against inciteful statement on policies

The Abia State Government has condemned recent remarks made by former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, warning that his statements could incite public unrest and potentially violate electoral laws.

According to the government, the former governor convened a political meeting at his Umuobiakwa residence in Obingwa Local Government Area, which attracted his former aides, allies, and supporters.

Describing the gathering as a “veiled political campaign”, it warned that such meeting could reignite tensions in the state and breach electoral guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, the government said the meeting constituted a breach of electoral umpire regulations.

“Though Dr. Ikpeazu did not make a formal declaration, his call to supporters to ‘deliver their booths and units’ ahead of upcoming elections unmistakably amounts to early campaigning, which contravenes INEC guidelines,” the statement read.

The government further accused the former governor of making comments that not only undermined the current administration but also threatened the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed in the state.

“His remarks included veiled references to electoral manipulation tactics that failed him during the 2023 Senatorial elections, where he finished a distant third,” the statement noted. “Such utterances are reckless and unbecoming of a former governor.”

The Alex Otti-led administration emphasized that while it respects freedom of speech, political expression must remain within the bounds of the law.

It described the meeting as both illegal and provocative, warning that any attempt to “heat up the polity” would attract legal consequences.

“At a time when the government is working to rebuild Abia from the ruins of past misgovernance, distractions from those who once had the opportunity to lead but failed are unacceptable.

“The ban on political campaigns is still in force. Any violation will be treated as an attempt to incite unrest. This government will not tolerate actions capable of undermining peace, security, and democratic progress in the state,” it concluded.

While thanking concerned citizens who condemned the development, the government urged Abians to remain law-abiding and not be drawn into political schemes aimed at disrupting governance.