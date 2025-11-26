Abia Gov unseals deputy speaker’s office against court order

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has ordered the unsealing of the Renewed Hope Partner office belonging to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in Umuahia, despite an existing court order authorising the closure of the facility.

According to the government, the action followed a direct appeal by Kalu who drew the governor’s attention to the sealing of the property located on Ojike Street, Umuahia.

The directive, issued on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku.

Njoku explained that although the property was originally sealed by the state Harmonised Task Force in line with a court order, the governor approved its reopening pending the regularisation of its documentation.

“The property on Ojike Street was unsealed following directives from His Excellency, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, OFR. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, brought the matter to the governor’s attention, and the unsealing was promptly executed,” he said.

The government clarified that the initial enforcement was part of a broader operation targeting properties that had defaulted on statutory obligations, particularly unpaid ground rent.

According to the statement, the property had accumulated rent arrears dating back to 1982, with its lease expected to expire on December 31, 2025.

The property owner reportedly failed to respond to repeated demand notices, prompting a court order for sealing after proof of service was presented.

The government noted that the ongoing enforcement drive, which began in August 2025, covered 83 properties in Umuahia and 91 in Aba.

Most owners, it said, had since complied with payment requirements after receiving notices and court-backed enforcement.

Other properties recently unsealed by the state include assets belonging to the late Sam Mbakwe’s family, a broadcast station, and a government agency building.

The government further emphasised its commitment to fair enforcement adding that strict instructions have been issued to the Harmonised Task Force to ensure enforcement is carried out without compromise.

“However, the unsealing of Ojike Street (office of Ben Kalu) reflects the government’s responsiveness to emerging issues. While enforcement remains uncompromised, sensitive matters will receive greater oversight to ensure fairness and political balance,” the government added.