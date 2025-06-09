Abia Gov to commission 18 projects for 2nd-year anniversary celebration

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has concluded plans to commission 18 completed road and public service projects, as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure and improve public service delivery across the state.

The commissioning, which marks the first phase of a broader rollout of 55 projects lined up for inauguration in the coming weeks, is part of activities marking Governor Otti’s second-year anniversary in office.

The projects include 14 newly constructed and rehabilitated roads within the Aba metropolis and surrounding areas, as well as four fully equipped and functional Primary Health Centres located in Isiala Ngwa South, Umuahia South, and Umuahia North Local Government Areas.

In a statement issued on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the commissioning was described as a reflection of Governor Otti’s commitment to purposeful governance and accelerated grassroots development under the administration’s “New Abia” vision.

Kanu urged residents, civil society groups, and friends of the state to attend the events and support the governor’s drive to rebuild Abia, emphasizing that the projects were not only completed on schedule but also delivered to high-quality standards.

According to him, “On Tuesday, June 10, Governor Otti will be in the Abia South Senatorial Zone to commission 12 roads completed under the supervision of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and the Ministry of Works.

“These roads include Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, Isu Ihiteukwa Street, Asa Triangle Road, Enyimba Junction–Ariaria Gate Road, and key segments of Market Road, Tenant Road, Cameroun Road, Ehi Road, Clifford Road, School Road, and Afikpo Road. The roads span several kilometers and are expected to improve urban mobility, decongest traffic, and restore the commercial vitality of Aba.

“Following the road commissioning, a rally will be held at St. Joseph’s College (CKC), Asa Triangle, where the Governor will address residents, community leaders, and development partners.

“On Wednesday, June 11, attention will shift to Abia Central where the Governor will inaugurate four Primary Health Centres under the Project Ekwueme PHCs initiative. The facilities include the Owerrinta and Imerem PHCs in Isiala Ngwa South, Amigbo PHC in Umuahia South, and Ekeoba-Oriendu PHC in Umuahia North. Each facility is equipped with solar power, water supply, beds, drugs, and other essential medical equipment aimed at providing accessible and quality healthcare to underserved communities.

“Also on Wednesday, two strategic road projects will be commissioned in the Central Zone: the 8.3-kilometre Isi Eketa–Obikabia Road linking Isiala Ngwa South to Isiala Ngwa North, and the 1.5-kilometre IBB Road from Duzie Way to Ahiaeke in Umuahia. The roads are expected to enhance rural-urban connectivity and facilitate economic activity in the region.

“The commissioning events will conclude with a rally at Ibeku High School, Umuahia, where Governor Otti is expected to engage with stakeholders and highlight the administration’s plans for the years ahead.

“The 18 projects form part of Governor Otti’s broader development agenda focused on infrastructure renewal, healthcare delivery, education, job creation, and good governance. The administration has stated that all 55 completed projects across the state will be commissioned in phases.”-He said