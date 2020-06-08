Abia Gov. tests positive to coronavirus, place under isolation

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive to COVID-19, three months after assuring citizens that the state was already cleansed spiritually before outbreak of the disease.

Ikpeazu, who is the fourth governor to test positive to the virus, was confirmed to have contracted the virus by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and has been placed under isolation.

Other three governors that have recovered from the virus were Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

Confirming the governor’s status, commissioner for information, John Kalu, in a statement on Monday after the governor dropped samples twice for the test, hinted that competent health officials have been deployed to ensure his full recovery.

”Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative,” Kalu said

”On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive, he added.

”As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.”