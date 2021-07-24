Abia Gov. sacks Public utilities agency boss, other over poor performance

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has terminated the appointment of Deputy General Manager for the state Public Utilities Management Agency (APUMA), Uzoma Asiegbu, for dereliction of duties.

Also asked by the governor to vacate office immediately was the manager for the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) in Ikwuano LGA, Jerry Awa, over his inability to mobilise government personnel and resources to remove waste at strategic locations within the council.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

In the statement titled: ‘Government Special Announcement’, Ikpeazu stressed that the affected officials should vacate their offices immediately and thanked them for their services to the state development.

The statement reads in part: “Furthermore, the Governor has directed the General Manager of ASEPA, Eze Okwulehie, to immediately take charge of the Ikwuano area, ensure immediate evacuation of refuse within the area as well as engage street sweepers to clear grasses and dispose of dirt along Aba Road through Ceramics area to Old Umuahia”.

