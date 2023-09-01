Abia Gov sacks over 3000 public servants link to wrong employment

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has terminated employments of all civil servants engaged by the immediate past administration into the state’s workforce from December 2022 to date.

The decision came after the governor reduced the number of Ministries, departments and agencies, as part of measures to cut down government expenses in the state.

Otti’s decision was made public on Friday through a circular released signed by the Head of Service for the state Joy Maduka, and tagged disengagement of staff employed from December 2022 till date.

As gathered, the disengagement took effect from August 31, 2023 after due consideration from all parties involved in the issue.

According to the circular, Following the on-going reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos 02801 and 02803. I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December, 2022 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course”.

The sack of the 2022-2023 civil servants has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have criticized the decision, saying that it is unfair to the affected workers. Others have defended the decision, saying that it is necessary to improve the efficiency of the civil service.

The fate of the affected workers remains to be seen. However, it is clear that this decision will have a significant impact on their lives.

In addition to the sacking of the 2022-2023 civil servants, Otti has also announced a number of other measures aimed at streamlining the civil service.

The governor has said that these measures are necessary to make the civil service more efficient and to save money. However, they have also been met with criticism from some quarters, who say that they will lead to job losses and a decline in the quality of service.

