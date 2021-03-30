Abia Gov.’s Deputy Chief of Staff dies after brief illness

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Ukpai Agwu Ukpai is dead. Although details of his demise are still sketchy, he was said to have died yesterday.

The late Ukpai hailed from Asaga in Ohafia council area of the state and was regarded as a major force in the politics of the state.

According to a source, the late Ukpai was part of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) team for the Aba North-South Federal house of Representatives bye election won by the PDP .

According to the source, he complained of being unwell and when the situation became serious, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia where he gave up the ghost.