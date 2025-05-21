Abia Gov rallies investors for city’s stadium devt.

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to partner with serious private investors in the development of the proposed Abia stadium, targeted at boosting sports development in the state.

Otti said that the partnership is aimed at reducing the burden of financing and developing a projects that meet global standards, boost the state economy as well as reposition the state as a hub for sports, tourism, and commerce.

Otti gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Irish Development Group led by its Managing Director, Nigel Neely, who presented the master plan for the project during a meeting yesterday at Government House in Umuahia.

The Governor, who described the Abia Stadium City as a transformative initiative, emphasized the importance of sustainability and private sector leadership in delivering the project.

According to him, while the state government is willing to invest up to 10–20% in the project, the majority stake should remain with credible private investors to ensure long-term viability.

“We’ve been on this stadium project and have pushed very hard because we know what we want to achieve, listening to your presentation, it is clear you understand the vision. It looks workable, and I’m glad you’ve inspected the site already.”-Otti said

He stressed that the next step is to sit with the development partners to iron out the finer details, including cost, funding structure, project phases, and ownership framework.

Governor Otti also pointed out the strategic location of the proposed site, citing its proximity to the state’s under-construction airport and central access points as major advantages. He noted that although the government initially considered siting the games village at the airport, the current location offers better potential for integrated development.

“You want to get to a stadium and have everything around good accommodation, shopping, relaxation, holiday options. That’s what this project envisions,” he added.

The Governor also assured that reliable power supply would not be a challenge, as his administration is finalizing plans to acquire the Umuahia ring-fence of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, which will secure sufficient electricity for Umuahia and the wider Abia North region.

Presenting the master plan earlier, Nigel Neely of IDG described the Abia Stadium City as a bold and future-oriented project. Spread across 96 hectares in Umuahia, the development will feature a world-class stadium and sports zone, high-performance training centre, games village, smart residential district, hospitality and tourism zones with resorts and hotels, and integrated recreational infrastructure.

Neely said the initiative is designed to reposition Abia as a premier destination for sports and entertainment in Nigeria and beyond, attracting both local and international attention.

He praised Otti’s vision and leadership, expressing confidence in the project’s potential to transform the economic landscape of the state.

Commissioners for Youth and Sports, Nwadinma Ananaba, and Finance, Uwaoma Ukandu, were among senior officials present during the presentation.