Abia Gov promises to secure Kanu’s release

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed to residents that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, may appeal his conviction, but he is pursuing an agreed strategy to secure his release.

Otti stated that he is working with well-meaning Nigerians committed to resolving the issue through diplomacy and dialogue with the federal government.

He said he engaged top authorities from December 22, 2023, to promote an alternative resolution to the prolonged trial.

A statement on Saturday by Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, confirmed the governor’s ongoing efforts to get Kanu freedom.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” the governor said.

According to him, some agreements depended on the swift determination of the case at the Federal High Court.

He said the delayed judgment slowed progress, but its delivery now allows the alternative plan to advance.

Otti added that he explained the strategy to Kanu during a visit to him in the SSS’ custody earlier in 2025.

He blamed poor handling of IPOB’s early activities for Kanu’s current predicament.

The governor said such errors must not persist because they could create a larger security problem for the state.

He urged residents to remain calm and avoid statements or actions that may heighten fear or disrupt ongoing engagements.

Otti said he is assured by the federal government that a resolution is close and Kanu will regain his freedom.

He warned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s ordeal for “petty and dirty politics” and urged cooperation for his release.

Otti reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the issue through dialogue and diplomacy and to restoring peace in the South-East.